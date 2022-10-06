Saying Goodbye to The Eck [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 5th was the last day of the 2022 MLB Regular Season. It marked the last broadcast of Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley who retired from the booth.

The Red Sox produced a fantastic video that was played during the game honoring Eckersley.

Red Sox fans have been blessed to have such announcers as Eckersley and the late Jerry Remy bringing games on TV into our homes.

We are certainly going to miss Eck and his special way of describing baseball. Gone are such catch phrases

Cheese - a Fastball

High Cheese - A high fastball

Paint: - A pitch that catches the edge of the strike zone

Gas - A high velocity fasstball

Gas Masterson: - A flame thrower

Pair of Shoes - A called strike 3 looking

Closet full of Shoes - A pitcher with a lot of called strike 3's

Johnson - A home run

Bridge - A home run

Bases Drunk - Bases loaded

Hair: A high velocity fastball

Salad: A slow pitch

Thanks to "The Ecktionary" on Twitter for the definitions.

Get our free mobile app