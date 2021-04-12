Sean McAdam Details What’s Next Following Sox-Twins Postponement

After a hectic afternoon, The Drive caught up with Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal following the Red Sox Monday matinee in Minnesota being postponed due to civil unrest.

Just 15 minutes before the game was set to commence, it was called off by the Twins' organization. It has been a tense 24 hours in the greater-Minneapolis area following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male who was killed by Brooklyn Center police on Sunday after being stopped for a traffic violation.

The Brooklyn Center PD police chief said it was an accidental shooting, with the officer thinking she had reached for her taser gun when in fact she pulled her service weapon.

Speculation is that the Twins chose to postpone Monday's game after the release of the body cam footage which showed the incident, fearing it would lead to civil unrest in the Minneapolis area, as the shooting took place just eight miles from the Twins' Target Field.

With the Sox in town for what was scheduled to be their only visit to Minnesota this season, and three games remaining on the schedule, it remains to be seen if any of the series will be played this week.

Let Sean bring you up to date with the latest information -