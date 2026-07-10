After starting the season 11-0, the Hammond Lumber Riverdogs lost their 2nd game in-a-row, losing to Capital Area 14-9 at Mansfield Stadium on Thursday night, July 9th.

Capital Area scored 9 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 in the 3rd inning. Hammond Lumber battled back scoring 3 runs 6th inning and 2 in the 7th inning but had dug themselves too big of a hole.

Kaleb Smith started on the mound for the Riverdogs. He lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 9 runs, all unearned. He walked 5 and struck out 1. Hayden Brimer followed, pitching 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 1. Iven Ingraham pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 3.

Andrew Cote was 3-3 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Rogan Lord was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Collin Mehroff had a pair of singles and drove in a pair of runs. Iven Ingraham and Owen Russell each singled.

Carter Ulmer started on the mound for Capital Area. He went 2.1 innings and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 5. Drew Lindquist pitch3d 3.0 innings and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Chris Karagiannes pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 1.

Layden Harbaugh was 2-2 with a triple and drove in 2 runs. Carter Ulmer was 2-3 with a double and 3 runs driven in. Tyler Barber was 3-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in 3 runs. Drew Lindquist and Carter Nelson each singled.

The Riverdogs are now 11-2. They play the GSM Senior Riders at Hampden Academy on Saturday, July 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Capital Area-Barber is 4-5. They will play the 36ers on Monday, July 13 at Boothbay High School at 6 p.m.