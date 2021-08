45 days ago, the Boston Red Sox were 10.5 games in front of the New York Yankees in the AL East standings. Now, following Boston's 3-game sweep in the Bronx, it's the Yankees looking down on the Sox, who sit outside the playoffs all together.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com joined The Drive on Thursday to talk about the tailspin but also outline how Boston still controls their own destiny over the final 39 games of the season.