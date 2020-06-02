Some Celtics Players Are Involved In Recent Protests

Boston Celtics players Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter, Marcus Smart are just some of the professional athletes to take part in marches and protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Jim Fenton covers the C's for the Brockton Enterprise and he's not surprised by players like Brown stepping in to the spotlight and putting his name behind a cause he believes in.

Fenton discusses the character of Brown and how he's moving in to a leadership role, not just in Boston but in the NBA itself.

We also talked about the restart of the NBA season and how the Celtics may respond when the season finally resumes and what it could mean.