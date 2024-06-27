Speedway 95 – June 26 RESULTS

Here are the results of racing at Speedway 95 in Hermon on Wednesday night, June 26th.

After winning the night’s 10 lap qualifier, Zach Audet of Norridgewock started the 25 lap Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro 25 lap feature on the pole and led the entire distance, but was challenged all the way by Ben Ashline of Winthrop who started next to him on the front row. Ashline was never more than a couple of feet behind Audet and pulled alongside him in the closing laps, but was unable to get his car in front of Audet, settling for a runner up finish. Andrew Crosby of Hermon came from a 6th place start to finish third, with Nick Bickford and Adam Audet of Norridgewock rounding out the top five.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, 15 year old Carson Bellows of Winslow took the lead on lap 17 of the 20 lap feature and led the final 4 laps to post his first career win. Silas Hamm of Hampden was awarded second when Karigan Glasier of Appleton, who finished second on the track, was disqualified in post-race tech inspection. Waylon Giguere of Etna finished third with Kelden Kaler of Brewer finishing fourth. Mason Silva of Hudson was fifth. Bellows also won the 10 lap qualifier earlier in the program.

Road Runner action saw Donny Silva of Hudson lead the field to the green and the checkers, wiring the 25 lap feature that was stopped only once when Julie Ridley of Old Town had a mechanical failure that spread fluid on the track that had to be cleaned up. Craig Holm of Bangor and Seth Woodard of Plymouth waged a race long battle for second and third, with Holm taking the runner up spot and Woodard settling for third. Derek Smith of Bangor finished fourth with Doug Woodard of Plymouth finishing in the fifth spot. Silva and Seth Woodard won the evening’s heat races.

Adam Gardner of Orono took the lead from Jesse Langley of Greenbush on lap 2 of the 25 lap Moody’s Collision Center Truck Division feature and led to the checkers, Langley finished second, with Shawn Chase of Monroe in third. Richard Hardison of Waltham was fourth, the last truck in the event. Gardner also won the qualifier.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday, June 29 with a regular show of Late Models, Street Stocks, Sport-Fours and the Cage Runners, highlighted by the annual Fireworks show when the skies turn dark.

QUICK RESULTS:

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 18 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 00A Ben Ashline, Winthrop

3. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

4. 12 Nick Bickford, Etna

5. 18A Adam Audet, Norridgewock

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. Carson Bellows, Winslow

2. 37 Silas Hamm. Hampden

3. 1 Waylon Giguere, Etna

4. 62 Kelden Kaler, Brewer

5. 71 Mason Silva, Hudson

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 00x Donny Silva, Hudson

2. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor

3. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

4. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

5. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

2. 13 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

3. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

4. 1 Richard Hardison, Waltham