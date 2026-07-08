The Dunkin Comrades beat the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 13-1 in Senior Legion Baseball at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, July 8th.

The Comrades outhit the Flyers 7-1. The Comrades took advantage of 3 Flyers' errors and 9 walks.

The Comrades scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning, 4 in the 3rd and 3 runs in the 4th inning. The game was stopped because of the mercy-rule after 4 1/2 innings.

Matt Turcotte earned the win for the Comrades. He pitched 5 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 9 and walking 2.

Ethan Sproul had a dobule and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Comrades. Gavin Glanville-True, Ian Boudreau, Kyle Johnson, Jude Geaghan-Chavez, Thomas Fournier and Jonas Gilley each had a single. Fournier drove in a pair of runs.

Kyle Johnson and Owen Glanville-True each had a stolen base for the Comrades.

Parker Smith had the lone hit for the Flyers, driving in a run in the 1st inning.

Jayden Horton started on the mound for the Flyers. He pitched 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 10 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5. Smith pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 2 hits and 3 runs walking 3. Dylan Hamlin retired the final batter, but not before walking 1.

The Flyers are now 7-5. They will play at the Gray Post 86 Warriors on Thursday, July 9th at 6 p.m.

The Comrades are now 9-2. They will play the CM Hurricanes at Colby College on Thursday, July 9th at 7:30 p.m.