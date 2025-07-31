Red Sox Acquire Left-Handed Pitcher Steven Matz from Cardinals

Red Sox Acquire Left-Handed Pitcher Steven Matz from Cardinals

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

With the trade-deadline at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31st the Boston Red Sox have announced 1 trade, in a bid to strengthen their bullpen. They have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange or minor league infielder, Blaze Jordan.

Matz is 5-2 with 1 save for the Cardinals this season, appearing in 32 games. He has made 2 starts. He had a 3.44 earned run average. He was originally selected in the 2009 draft by the New York Mets. He has been in the big leagues since 2015 with the Mets from 2015-20, the Toronto Blue Jays (2021) and the Cardinals (2023-25).

Jordans has played 88 games splitting time between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester. At Worcester he has played 44 games where his batting .298 with 6 home runs, and 25 RBIs, playing 27 games at 3rd base, 13 games at 1st base and 4 games as designated hitter.

To make room for Matz on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox transferred right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins to the 60-day Injured List.

The Red Sox will have to make a roster move to put Matz on the 25-man major league roster.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

 

Categories: Boston Red Sox, Boston Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket