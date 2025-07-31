With the trade-deadline at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31st the Boston Red Sox have announced 1 trade, in a bid to strengthen their bullpen. They have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange or minor league infielder, Blaze Jordan.

Matz is 5-2 with 1 save for the Cardinals this season, appearing in 32 games. He has made 2 starts. He had a 3.44 earned run average. He was originally selected in the 2009 draft by the New York Mets. He has been in the big leagues since 2015 with the Mets from 2015-20, the Toronto Blue Jays (2021) and the Cardinals (2023-25).

Jordans has played 88 games splitting time between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester. At Worcester he has played 44 games where his batting .298 with 6 home runs, and 25 RBIs, playing 27 games at 3rd base, 13 games at 1st base and 4 games as designated hitter.

To make room for Matz on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox transferred right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins to the 60-day Injured List.

The Red Sox will have to make a roster move to put Matz on the 25-man major league roster.

Get our free mobile app