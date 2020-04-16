Talking Bruins And The Future Of The Roster

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS joined The Morning Line and we talked about what would happen in the NHL cancelled the remainder of the regular season the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs? Would that mean the B's are the champions?

What would it mean for next season and the Bruins roster make up? How important is Tory Krug and how big of a cog is he in the wheel of the Bruins future?

We also discussed some of the different proposals to bring the game back to rinks around North America, or perhaps just to one rink...in New England.