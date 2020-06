Dan Ryan from SB Nation's Stanley Cup Of Chowder joined The Morning Line.

We talked about the NHL restart, the on ice training the Boston Bruins are doing now, and what to expect of the fitness level of the team.

We also discussed the B's Kevan Miller being nominated for the Masterson trophy.

Of course we had to ask Dan about his opinion of the round robin games Boston will play before they start the playoffs.

It's all here in our conversation.