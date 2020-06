Mike D'Abate of Full Press Coverage and The Locked On Patriots Podcast returned to The Morning Line to discuss what is going on with the Patriots.

There are no minicamps, and no OTA's, no voluntary workouts at Foxborough for players so how can evaluations be done? Some are being done the same way Mike and his podcasts guests are doing it which is by video reviews.

