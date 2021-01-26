Talking Patriots Quarterback Wish List For 2021

Whether it is conversations online or in person, Patriots fans bring up a lot of names as to which quarterback they would like to have as the starter for New England in the 2021 season, we discuss some of the options with Pat Lane of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit.

Some of these are easy fits in to the system, others will cost a lot of money, others will be at the expense of draft picks or players leaving in a trade.

But what is the best choice for New England, and the future success of the Patriots Pat Lane thinks the answer is actually pretty simple.

We talk about that and we talk legacy and impact and how Super Bowl 55 could impact all of that for the Patriots on a number of fronts.

