Talking Red Sox Moves With Couch Guy’s Al Nahigian

The Boston Red Sox were sellers in the trade market during the last ten days of August, so what does that mean for the future of the season?

We checked in with Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports to get his feel on how things will turn out for Boston after these moves.

Al also discussed one player he thought would, or should, be moved at the deadline but stayed in a Sox uniform.

All of that and some fun at the end with the newest guest on The Morning Line Al Nahigian.