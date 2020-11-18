Cody Stoots, who covers the Houston Texans for Sports Illustrated, joined The Drive on Wednesday to preview Sunday's week 11 tilt when the New England Patriots travel to Houston.

Stoots did not paint the picture of a formidable team that the Patriots will be facing on Sunday, and said the only chance Houston has of winning is if Deshaun Watson "goes off."

He also said the Patriots should "rush for 300 yards" and looks for the Pats' to flex their muscles in week 11.

