The 2020-21 NHL Season Is Winding Down – What’s Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Montreal Canadiens 2 games to none in the Stanley Cup Finals, and the NHL may be on the verge of have back to back cup winners for the first time since Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 or Montreal could come back and win the first title by a franchise in Canada since 1993.

With those angles on the horizon we talked with Dan Ryan of Stanley Cup of Chowdah about which is better for the NHL, and what the league is doing to get back on their typical schedule.

We also talked about the chances NHL players are in the Olympics, and which way Bruins fans should lean in their cheering for a team to win this series.

And after the Finals ends there isn't a lot of down time for the NHL with a short and busy season on the horizon.

Dan covers all of that for us and you can listen to it again here.