The 9-Best 1st Round Picks In Red Sox History

*Honorable mentions – Matt Barnes, Michael Chavis

Jackie Bradley Jr –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 40th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 2013-present; 818 games, .236/91/354

Accomplishments: 1x All Star, 1x Gold Glove, 2018 ALCS MVP

Best season: (2016) .267/26/87

Andrew Benintendi –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 7th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 2016-present; 471 games, .277/51/259

Accomplishments: None

Best season: (2018) .290/16/87

Trot Nixon –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 7th overall in the 1993 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1996-2006; 982 games, .278/133/523

Major League career: 1996-2008; 1092 games, .274/137/555

Accomplishments: None

Best season: (2003) .306/28/87

Jacoby Ellsbury –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 23rd overall in the 2005 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 2007-’13; 715 games, .297/65/314

Major League career: 2007-’17; 1235 games, .284/104/512

Accomplishments: 1x All Star, 1x Gold Glove, 1x Silver Slugger

Best season: (2011) .321/32/105

Bruce Hurst –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 22nd overall in the 1976 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1980-’88; 237 games, 88-73/4.23/1043

Major League career: 1980-’94; 379 games, 145-113/3.92/1689

Accomplishments: 1x All Star

Best season: (1988) 18-6/3.66/166

Mo Vaughn –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 23rd overall in the 1989 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1991-’98; 1046 games, .304/230/752

Major League career: 1991-2003; 1512 games, .293/328/1064

Accomplishments: 1x MVP, 3x All Star, 1x Silver Slugger

Best season: (1996) .326/44/143

Nomar Garciaparra –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 12th overall in the 1994 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1996-2004; 966 games, .323/178/690

Major League career: 1996-2009; 1434 games, .313/229/936

Accomplishments: Rookie of the Year, 6x All Star, 1x Silver Slugger, 2x Batting Title

Best season: (1998) .372/21/96

Roger Clemens –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 19th overall in the 1983 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1984-’96; 383 games, 192-111/3.06/2590

Major League career: 1984-2007; 709 games, 354-184/3.12/4672

Accomplishments: 1x MVP, 7x Cy Young, 11x All Star, 2x Triple Crown, 7x ERA Title

Best season: (1986) 24-4/2.48/238 – Cy Young, MVP

Jim Rice –

Drafted: 1st Rd. 15th overall in the 1971 MLB Draft

Red Sox career: 1974-’89; 2089 games, .298/382/1451

Accomplishments: Hall of Fame, 1x MVP, 8x All Star, 2x Silver Slugger

Best season: (1978) .315/46/139 - MVP