The 9-Best 1st Round Picks In Red Sox History
*Honorable mentions – Matt Barnes, Michael Chavis
- Jackie Bradley Jr –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 40th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 2013-present; 818 games, .236/91/354
Accomplishments: 1x All Star, 1x Gold Glove, 2018 ALCS MVP
Best season: (2016) .267/26/87
- Andrew Benintendi –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 7th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 2016-present; 471 games, .277/51/259
Accomplishments: None
Best season: (2018) .290/16/87
- Trot Nixon –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 7th overall in the 1993 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1996-2006; 982 games, .278/133/523
Major League career: 1996-2008; 1092 games, .274/137/555
Accomplishments: None
Best season: (2003) .306/28/87
- Jacoby Ellsbury –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 23rd overall in the 2005 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 2007-’13; 715 games, .297/65/314
Major League career: 2007-’17; 1235 games, .284/104/512
Accomplishments: 1x All Star, 1x Gold Glove, 1x Silver Slugger
Best season: (2011) .321/32/105
- Bruce Hurst –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 22nd overall in the 1976 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1980-’88; 237 games, 88-73/4.23/1043
Major League career: 1980-’94; 379 games, 145-113/3.92/1689
Accomplishments: 1x All Star
Best season: (1988) 18-6/3.66/166
- Mo Vaughn –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 23rd overall in the 1989 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1991-’98; 1046 games, .304/230/752
Major League career: 1991-2003; 1512 games, .293/328/1064
Accomplishments: 1x MVP, 3x All Star, 1x Silver Slugger
Best season: (1996) .326/44/143
- Nomar Garciaparra –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 12th overall in the 1994 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1996-2004; 966 games, .323/178/690
Major League career: 1996-2009; 1434 games, .313/229/936
Accomplishments: Rookie of the Year, 6x All Star, 1x Silver Slugger, 2x Batting Title
Best season: (1998) .372/21/96
- Roger Clemens –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 19th overall in the 1983 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1984-’96; 383 games, 192-111/3.06/2590
Major League career: 1984-2007; 709 games, 354-184/3.12/4672
Accomplishments: 1x MVP, 7x Cy Young, 11x All Star, 2x Triple Crown, 7x ERA Title
Best season: (1986) 24-4/2.48/238 – Cy Young, MVP
- Jim Rice –
Drafted: 1st Rd. 15th overall in the 1971 MLB Draft
Red Sox career: 1974-’89; 2089 games, .298/382/1451
Accomplishments: Hall of Fame, 1x MVP, 8x All Star, 2x Silver Slugger
Best season: (1978) .315/46/139 - MVP