We’re all familiar with “The Brady Six.” Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn were all selected before the Patriots took Tom Brady off the board with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Pennington played 11 years in the league and Bulger had stints as a starter. Redman was a career back-up and Martin recently joined the Ravens’ coaching staff. Wynn is an energy broker in Houston and Carmazzi is a goat farmer, which is quite ironic considering he’ll always be linked to the G.O.A.T.

While The Brady Six won’t go away anytime soon, there’s another fateful bunch that needs some attention paid to it – The Brady Seven – the QB’s that have lost to TB12 on the game’s biggest stage.

Jake Delhomme –

Delhomme was in his first season as a starting QB in 2003 and had thrown for 3200 yards, 19 TD and 16 INT in the regular season. He proved to be a worthy adversary to Brady in the big game, however, as he threw for 323 yards and 3 TD’s.

Delhomme would go on to have three additional 3000 yard seasons as well as two years with at least 24 TD’s. He retired in 2011 after 96 starts and 103 appearances with just under 21000 yards, 126 TD, 101 INT and a career record of 56-40.

Jared Goff –

Goff led the greatest show on turf since the Greatest Show on Turf into the 2018 Super Bowl vs. the Pats. Goff threw for 4688 yards and 32 TD that year but Belichick worked his mastery to stymie the Rams offense to the tune of just three points.

Goff threw for another 4638 yards in 2019 but just 22 TD to 16 INT, and had just shy of 4000 yards and 20 TD this season before being shipped to Detroit. The potential is still there for the former-#1 overall pick, but the trend is going in the wrong direction.

Donovan McNabb –

When Brady and the Pats met McNabb in Jacksonville for the 2004 Super Bowl, the Eagles’ QB was wrapping up a 5th-consecutive Pro Bowl season. McNabb had thrown for 3875 yards and 31 TD to just 8 INT (remember, those were big numbers back in the day).

Once again, Bill’s defense toyed with a QB that had feasted on the rest of the league as McNabb struggled with efficiency in the big game, completing just 30-of-51 passes for 357 yards, 3 TD and 3 INT.

The duel-threat QB would play another seven years in the league but never make it back to the Super Bowl. Retiring with six Pro Bowl selections, over 40000 total yards and 263 TD’s, McNabb will go down in history as one of the best QB’s to never win a ring.

Kurt Warner –

When a virtual unknown named Tom Brady met Kurt Warner in the 2001 Super Bowl, there wasn’t a person on the planet who pegged Brady as the one from the pair who would have the better career.

Warner had gone from grocery store bagger-to-the Arena Football League-to-NFL Europe-to-leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title in his “rookie” season at the age of 28 in 1999. That year, he threw for 4,353 yards and a league-leading 41 TD. Now flash forward to the 2001 season and there was not a passing category Warner didn’t lead. He led the league in passing yards (4830), TD (36), completions, percentage of TD’s thrown on passing attempts, yards per attempt, yards per completion, yards per game and passer rating (101.4). Alongside Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torrey Holt, the foursome formed arguably the most dangerous offense the NFL had ever witnessed to date.

The Rams entered Super Bowl 36 as 14-point favorites and, well, the rest is history.

Sadly for Warner, injuries took hold the following season and it would be until 2008 in Arizona before he got another full 16-game season in.

The 2-time league MVP retired following the 2009 season with 32344 yards, 208 TD and a Super Bowl championship to his credit. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017.

Matt Ryan –

No matter what Ryan does the rest of his career, I can guarantee he will never get past 28-3. The Falcons’ QB was the MVP of the league in 2016 after throwing for nearly 5000 yards and 38 TD. He had just torched the Green Bay Packers for 396 yards and 4 TD in the NFC Championship and played like the Super Bowl MVP for much of the first three quarters in Super Bowl 51 as he staked his team to that infamous 25-point lead.

Then Brady and the Pats came roaring back. A crucial fumble along the way from Ryan helped matters, and he was left to watch in disbelief as TB12 marched down the field in OT and ripped away the Lombardi Trophy.

Ryan has 10-consecutive 4000-yard seasons, almost 56000 career yards and 347 TD to 158 INT. Statistically speaking, the 35-year-old will likely go down as a top-5 QB of all-time as he trails Philip Rivers by just 7,673 yards and 74 TD for 5th-place all-time in each respective category.

Russell Wilson –

Wilson was in his third year in the NFL and making his 2nd-straight Super Bowl appearance when he and Brady met in 2014. In fact, Wilson was one yard away from matching Brady with his 2nd Lombardy Trophy in his first three years as a starter, but we all know what happened.

The Seahawks QB, or Mr. Ciara, was nowhere near the prolific passer he is now when the Pats and Hawks dueled in 2014, as Wilson has since posted five seasons of at least 31 passing TD, including a career-high 40 this past season.

Wilson has never had a losing season in his career and boasts a 98-45-1 career record to go along with a 101.7 QB rating. Wilson is destined for Canton, and if he continues the current pace, will flirt with top-5 all-time numbers when it’s all said and done.

Patrick Mahomes –

This dude could retire today and probably still end up in the Hall of Fame. In three years as a starting QB, Mahomes has a Super Bowl title, a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP, a 50-TD season and has never come up shorter than the AFC Championship Game.

Up until he had the worst professional game of his career last Sunday, Mahomes had been (and let’s be honest, probably still is) the greatest equalizer the league had ever seen. With a 38-8 career record, Mahomes had never lost a game by more than eight points before Super Bowl 55’s 31-9 drubbing.

In the postseason, he’s 6-2 with a 17:4 TD-to-INT ratio, but take a guess at who those two losses have come against…