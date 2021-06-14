The Bruins Season Is Over, Now What?

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Boston Bruins after they were eliminated in six games by the New York Islanders in the East Division finals.

So what happens with the B's now? We asked that and more of Ian Glendon of the Big Bad Bruins Podcast.

As always the Bruins need on ice help, will they need a new goalie? What about new front office members?

There could be a lot of changes as the B's try to make the most of this current window of opportunity, but is it open enough to fit the Stanley Cup through?

And if not where can it be made wider?

Ian Glendon answers all of those questions for us on The Morning Line, you can listen to it all again here.