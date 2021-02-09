The Celtics Wrap Up Their Road Trip Tonight

The Boston Celtics wrap up their 5 game road trip tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA as the C’s are at the Jazz tonight at 1opm.

Boston is 12-10, and 7-7 on the road, 2-2 on this current trip.

Utah is 19-5, 9-2 at home..

The Celtics don’t have any players listed on the official injury report, even though Jaylen Brown has missed the last two games and Marcus Smart has been out since January 30th with the calf injury.

Getty Images

We talked about the first four games of this trip and what the C's are up against in Utah tonight with Jimmy Toscano of CLNS Media.