The Headlines & Highlights To Start Thursday May 28th

The Morning Line helps you start your day the right way and find out the details you need to know from the world of sports.

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff are covering the topics about the restart of Major League Baseball, The NBA, and the NHL.

We also found out which would be the first team based sports league in the USA to announce their return date and complete plans, but some of the top players in the sport may not be taking part in how the WPSL wants to get back on the pitch.

The MLS is following the NBA and heading to Florida for their restart, it is a different plan, but in the same location.

We let you know how the Wednesday night rainout in Charlotte impacts the NASCAR schedule for this week and the weekend.

And of course we update you on professional baseball in Asia from Taiwan and Korea.

Get caught up with all you need to know with The Morning Line's Headlines and Highlights.