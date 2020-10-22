The Latest On Mookie Conspiracies and Cora’s Potential Return

The sexy Red Sox story on Thursday came courtesy of Michael Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, who claims he was told the Boston Red Sox actually offered Mookie Betts the money he was in search of, only to have Betts turn down the offer because he no longer wanted to play in Boston.

The Red Sox in turn allowed the narrative to be that they are cheapskates, because they felt it was the easier story to manage from a PR standpoint, rather than have everyone know one of the game's best players didn't want to play for them.

Take that for what you will.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, who knows the Red Sox a little better than Felger, joined The Drive on Thursday to discuss that idea, plus the potential for Alex Cora to return to his former job.