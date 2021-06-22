The MLS Is Back And The NE Revs Are Still First

There was a nearly three week break in the MLS schedule, that break is now over and the New England Revolution returned to the schedule with a late win Saturday night against NYC FC, and that keeps the Revs on top of the table in the MLS East.

Jeff Lemieux host of the Far Post Podcast joined The Morning Line to talk about the break and what is next and what to expect from the Revs this summer.

You can listen to it all again here, and see if you can figure out the geographic maze Jeff takes us in to describe the start of the schedule after the break for the Revolution.