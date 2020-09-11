The Morning Line NFL Predictions

In an effort to see what the TML crew thinks will happen in the NFL this season, they picked all 17 weeks before the season kicked off.

Here is how the picks shook out.

Jeff and Bryan both pick the Patriots to win the AFC East

Wayne and Greg have the Bills with the best record in the AFC East

Kevin has the Patriots and Bills both at 9-7 tied atop the division

No one on the team picked the Jets to win more than 3 games

Greg has the highest expectations of the Dolphins at 9-7, Bryan expects the Dolphins to fall flat with a 2-14 record