The Morning Line Week In Review

If you missed something from the week of October 11th through the 15th of 2021 you can catch back up on everything here and get caught up on all you need to know.

Tuesday :

We started with our weekly fantasy football report with Kevin Payne to go over your options and waiver wire plans

Wednesday :

We started the day with our weekly check in with Tim Throckmorton and he had three stories related to little known facts about Boston Red Sox players, can you figure out which one he crafted from thin air?

Thursday :

Each week we get a movie review and find out things you might want to watch with Brandon Doyen in our Cinema Savvy segment, this week he gave us his thoughts on the final James Bond movie with Daniel Craig as 007 - No Time To Die

Friday :

We started to look ahead to the ALCS and the Boston Red Sox taking on the Houston Astros with Jake Devereaux of Over The Monster.

We wrapped up our Friday with a chat about the Patriots and Cowboys in week 6 in the NFL, will the fact Dallas has not won in New England since Ronald Reagan was President have any impact on the game this Sunday? We discussed that and much more with Brian Phillips of Pats Pulpit.

