The Morning Line’s Headlines & Highlights For May 27

Start your day the right way with a recap of what's happened in the world of sports and what is coming up for this Wednesday with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

We talked about the plans or lack of plans for the return of professional sports and what the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB are doing to get back to playing games.

Of course we have the latest scores and updates for the Chinese Professional Baseball League and the Korean Baseball Organization.

There was a bounty paid out in a NASCAR truck race last night we have those details, and how it may impact the Wednesday night NASCAR cup series race in Charlotte.

A favorite in the horse racing triple crown may be getting a win removed, we explain and we tell you what is going on in the bankruptcy proceedings of the XFL.

Get caught up on all you need to know with our Headlines and Highlights.