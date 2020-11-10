The NBA Season Is Rapidly Approaching

The NBA season ended October 11th with the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Miami Heat in Game Six of the NBA Finals.

The league and it's players is in the midst of a 72 day break from that game 6 to the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season on December 22nd.

Yesterday The NBA and The Players Union finalized more details on their way to restarting announcing the two sides reached a deal to start free agency November 20th at 6pm – which is two days after the NBA Draft November 18th.

The Salary Cap will remain 109.1 million dollars for this year, and the luxury tax will remain at 132.6 million dollars – both the same as last year despite being set based on team revenue, following this year the cap is guaranteed to go up by a minimum of 3% and up to a maximum of 10% through the rest of the CBA

4 teams -- the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers -- are in the luxury tax

Training Camps begin December 1st.

We talked about all of those topics and what the Boston Celtics could do in the next 42 days through the draft and free agency before the season begins with Keith Smith of Celtics Blog, Real GM, and Yahoo sports.

The Morning Line Podcast