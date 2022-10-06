The New England Patriots Need to Bring Back the Throwback Jerseys Full-time

The New England Patriots will look a lot better on the field this weekend, and it has nothing to do with play.

That's right, I'm talking about those incredible old school duds.

For the first time in over a decade, the New England Patriots will be wearing their official throwback uniforms, also known as THE GREATEST UNIFORMS EVER.

The six-time NFL champions will be rocking the unis this Sunday at home, when they face the Detroit Lions for a 1pm game.

The entire Patriots organization is getting in the throwback spirit. The team announced a throwback takeover week, leading up to the game this Sunday. This is highlighted by social media throwback themes and Patriots and NFL legend Andre Tippett opening the door for the team on Sunday.

The Patriots haven't worn these for a long time. It's such a wonderful surprise to see Pat the Patriot back on the helmet, complimented by the gorgeous red uniform with blue and white highlights. It literally belongs in the Louvre.

The throwbacks also remind me of how truly awful New England's current jerseys are. They are objectively putrid. The patriot looks like Elvis, the fat version. The jersey stripes never really work with the pants. The numbers are incredibly uninspiring. They simply stink, and are quite possibly the worst in the league.

Perhaps it's time to go back...in time. Perhaps it's time to make bring back the throwbacks permanently. It would easily put the Patriots in the Top 3 for best jerseys in the league right away. Sales would skyrocket, and the stadium would look so incredibly cool as a sea of red.

Bob Kraft, I know you are reading this. Do the right thing, and bring these babies back for good.

