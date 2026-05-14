The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) is proud to announce the 2026 Hall of Excellence inductees who will be recognized and honored during the MPA Night of Excellence on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The Hall of Excellence recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to education, interscholastic activities, athletics, leadership, and student achievement throughout the state of Maine. This year’s inductees represent decades of service and dedication to Maine schools, students, and communities.

The 2026 MPA Hall of Excellence inductees are:

Paula Callan

Walt Gorneau

Dr. William Heinz

Gerald Hutchinson

Kate Hall-Harnden

George Mendros

Mary Nadeau

Sarah Marshall Ryan

Dick Scott

Tim Scott

In addition, 2025 Hall of Excellence inductee Dennis Crowe will also be recognized during this year’s event after being unable to attend the 2025 Night of Excellence ceremony.

2026 Hall of Excellence Inductees

Paula Callan

Paula Callan devoted more than 30 years to educational leadership in Maine, serving students, staff, and communities at Lincoln Academy, Cony High School, Morse High School, and Messalonskee High School. A past president of the Maine Principals’ Association, Callan helped guide the organization through challenging times while remaining committed to ensuring that every student had the opportunity to succeed. Throughout her distinguished career, she earned the respect of colleagues across the state for her dedication to educational leadership and service.

Walt Gorneau

Walt Gorneau has spent a lifetime supporting Maine students and athletics through coaching, officiating, and teaching. During his career, he contributed to numerous sports programs, including basketball, baseball, and soccer. He served as the State’s evaluator of soccer officials and as the athletic director at Boothbay Region High School. Gorneau’s work has impacted multiple generations of student-athletes and helped strengthen educational athletics throughout Maine.

Dr. William Heinz

Dr. William Heinz is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to student-athlete health and safety through his longstanding service with the MPA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Heinz has played a vital role in helping make Maine school sports and activities safer for student-athletes and performers statewide.

Gerald Hutchinson

Gerald Hutchinson is honored for his dedication to Maine student-athletes and his many years of service as an athletic administrator and MPA wrestling meet director. Gerald made a name for himself as one of the best wrestling coaches in the state. He led Penobscot Valley High School of Howland to an overall 514-140-7 wrestling record during his tenure. The team won five consecutive Class C State Championships and more than 90 consecutive dual meet victories from 1991 through 1995. In 1992, he was named MPA Wrestling Coach of the Year and was selected as the MPA “Larry Labrie Award” winner in 1995. Hutchinson also has previously been inducted into two other halls of fame — the New England Secondary School Principal’s Association’s Wrestling Hall of Fame, as only the 4th Mainer in 52 years, and the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2015. He most recently served as the athletic director at Penobscot Valley High School and served on the MPA wrestling and cheerleading committees for several years.

Kate Hall-Harnden

Kate Hall-Harnden, who attended Lake Region High School, is known for her exceptional high school career where she won 26 state titles across indoor and outdoor track and field, and defended her New England Meet of Champions long jump title while setting a Maine state record of 20’11” despite managing type 1 diabetes. She transitioned to collegiate success, capturing NCAA championships in the long jump and earning multiple All-American honors. She set her personal best in the long jump is 6.83 meters during high school in 2015. Kate Hall began coaching while pursuing her professional athletic career, leveraging her expertise as a two-time NCAA long jump champion to mentor emerging athletes. In August 2018, she joined Saint Joseph's College of Maine as an assistant coach for the cross country and track and field programs, where she contributed to the development of jumpers and sprinters over four seasons until 2022. Hall-Harnden testified before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging in July 2015 at the invitation of Sen. Susan Collins, where she detailed the challenges of balancing type 1 diabetes with youth athletics. She continues to serve as an inspirational figure to mentor emerging athletes.

George Mendros

George Mendros is being honored for his commitment to Maine education and his contributions to indoor track, outdoor track, and cross country as a coach, official, MPA Liaison, and the Council of New England Secondary Schools Principals’ Association (CNESSPA). George began in 1979 as a volunteer assistant outdoor track coach, then became the assistant cross country coach, and later became the varsity boys’ indoor track and outdoor at Thornton Academy. He has served as the indoor track and outdoor track liaison to the MPA and has also been the MPA rules interpreter for cross country, indoor and outdoor track for many years, in addition to serving as a meet director for several MPA regional and state track meets. Finally, Mr. Mendros has served as the New England meet director in outdoor track several times. His dedication and service have positively impacted students, schools, and communities throughout his career.

Mary Nadeau

Mary Nadeau dedicated 33 years to Nokomis Regional High School, where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including principal. During her career, she worked closely with the Maine Principals’ Association on numerous committees and initiatives focused on advancing equitable, high-quality education for Maine students. She served on the National Federation of High School Associations Field Hockey Rules Committee, the MPA Board of Directors, the Husson Teacher Education Program Advisory Board, and served as MPA president from 2023-2024. Nadeau is recognized for her outstanding leadership, mentorship, and commitment to educational excellence.

Sarah Marshall Ryan

Sarah Marshall Ryan is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to girls’ high school basketball. Marshall Ryan of Falmouth and a Catherine McAuley High School graduate, was a three-time All-State player, two-time Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time state champion. She led the Boston College women's basketball team to the Sweet 16 and was a two-time captain for the Eagles and a member of the All-ACC Academic women's basketball squad.

Dick Scott

Dick Scott is being honored for decades of contributions to Maine athletics and sports leadership. Throughout his professional career, Scott demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and service. He is a highly accomplished three-sport athlete, starring in soccer, basketball, and baseball at Ellsworth High School. He was drafted out of high school by the New York Yankees in 1981, played for the 1989 World Champion Oakland Athletics, later served as the New York Mets’ bench coach, and is currently serving as the manager of the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. He also follows a family tradition of athletic achievement and leadership, joining his father, Jack Scott, a member of the MPA Sports Hall of Fame, and now joins this brother, fellow 2026 inductee Tim Scott, in receiving this honor.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott is recognized for his accomplishments in high school athletics and for embodying the values of teamwork, perseverance, sportsmanship, and leadership. During his senior year at Ellsworth High School in 1988, he was awarded the Maine Sunday Telegram Athlete of the Year for his accomplishments in baseball, basketball, and soccer. He went on to have an outstanding baseball career at the University of Maine, though he earned many of his most notable honors in basketball. He finished his playing career with 1831 points, which is the most by any Ellsworth High School player. His team won the 1988 Eastern Maine Basketball Championship in a game remembered for the Tim Scott "Miracle Minute". Scott has been heavily involved in Eastern Maine coaching, including Brewer High School baseball, Piscataquis Community School basketball and soccer, and Hampden Academy basketball.

2025 Inductee to be Recognized

Dennis Crowe

Dennis Crowe began officiating interscholastic sports in 1977 and has spent nearly five decades serving Maine athletics as a coach, official, and assignor, and educator. He is most recognized for his career as a referee and umpire for basketball, soccer, and softball. He served on the National Federation of State High School Associations Softball Rules Committee in addition to serving as the Maine State High School Softball Rules Interpreter. Throughout his career, Crowe has been respected for his integrity, professionalism, and mentorship of younger officials. Crowe’s contributions have had a lasting impact on generations of officials, coaches, and student-athletes across Maine.