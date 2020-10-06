The NHL Draft Starts Tuesday, Boston Does Not Have a 1st Round Pick

Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to hear his named called in front of family, friends and an adoring crowd inside Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The presumptive top pick in the 2020 NHL draft from Quebec would then climb on stage, shake hands with Commissioner Gary Bettman and pull on the jersey of his new team -- presumably the New York Rangers.

The pandemic, however, took care of that.

The draft originally was scheduled for June 26 and 27. Instead, the league this week will instead hold a pared-down draft by video conference. The first round is Tuesday, with rounds two through seven on Wednesday.

“It’s been a pretty long (wait),” Lafreniere said. “It’s coming pretty soon.”

The Rangers beat the odds and won the second phase of the lottery in August, setting them up to take the flashy winger.

Lafreniere is the top-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. He is a two-time Canadian Hockey League player of the year, having totaled 35 goals and 112 points in 52 games before the 2019-20 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season was canceled.

Lafreniere was the MVP of this year’s world junior hockey championship after leading Canada to a gold medal. He would join a forward group in New York that includes Hart Trophy finalist Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and 2019 No. 2 selection Kaapo Kakko.

“The Rangers are a really big organization, a really good team,” said Lafreniere, who turns 19 on Sunday. “We’ll see what happens, but it’s a really exciting thing.”

Things should get more interesting once the Los Angeles Kings are on the clock, likely choosing between center Quinton Byfield of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves or winger Tim Stuetzle from Germany’s top pro division.

Stuetzle is the top-ranked European skater and has been likened to Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane. Stuetzle says he’ll watch the first round in the middle of the night in Germany.

The Ottawa Senators own the No .3 pick — acquired from the San Jose Sharks two years ago as part of the Erik Karlsson trade — as well as the fifth selection. If they hold onto both, they’ll become just the eighth team since 1969 to choose twice in the top five and the first since 2000. The Detroit Red Wings pick fourth.

Among the players who could also fall in the top 10 are: smooth-skating defenseman Jamie Drysdale of the OHL’s Erie Otters; blueliner Jake Sanderson of the U.S. under-18 program; forward Cole Perfetti of the OHL’s Sarina Sting, Swedish forwards Alexander Holtz and Lucas Raymond; center Marco Rossi on the OHL’s Ottawa 67′s; winger Jack Quinn of Ottawa; and Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov.

“We’ve gone through multiple scenarios, we’ve had multiple mock drafts,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “We’ll be ready.”

The NHL finished its pandemic-delayed season inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles and under tight health and safety guidelines. June’s draft combine was canceled, meaning there was no physical testing of prospects and no in-person interviews.

“It’s certainly been a challenge,” Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “Everybody’s had to adjust.”

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said it will be a change conducting the draft remotely.

“We have a few of our people coming in,” he said. “The biggest difference is we won’t have all of our scouts in attendance.”

The NFL and WNBA held virtual drafts because of the pandemic in the spring, with both going relatively smoothly.

“We’ve talked with other GMs from other sports that have had to go through this,” San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said. “We’ll have enough setup that we’ll have all of our staff accessible.”

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

2020 NHL Draft order

Round 1

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from NJ)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from PIT via VGK)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

49. No selection (Originally Arizona Coyotes*)

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)

52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

56. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK)

62. Tampa Bay Lightning

*Coyotes forfeit pick No. 49 due to punishment for violating NHL pre-combine testing rules.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings

64. Ottawa Senators

65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJ)

66. Los Angeles Kings

67. Anaheim Ducks

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)

70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

72. New York Rangers

73. Nashville Predators

74. Florida Panthers

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)

76. Edmonton Oilers++

77. Pittsburgh Penguins

78. Montreal Canadiens

79. Chicago Blackhawks

80. Washington Capitals (from ARI via COL)

81. Calgary Flames+++

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT via TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJ)

86. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)

87. Florida Panthers (from COL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL)

93. Tampa Bay Lightning

++ Oilers have yet to announce whether they will give their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick to the Flames as part of the James Neal trade. If they give up the 2020 choice, the Blackhawks will get No. 76 as part of the Erik Gustafsson treads. If they give up their 2021 pick, the Blackhawks will get the No. 81 pick from the Flames.

+++ If Calgary does not receive Edmonton’s 2020 third-round pick, they will send their own 2020 third-round pick to the Blackhawks.

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Florida Panthers *(from OTT)

96. Calgary Flames (from SJ vis MTL via BUF)

97. Los Angeles Kings

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. Buffalo Sabres

101. Minnesota Wild

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

103. New York Rangers

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI)

105. Florida Panthers

106. Toronto Maple Leafs

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins

109. Montreal Canadiens

110. Chicago Blackhawks

111. Arizona Coyotes

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

113. Vancouver Canucks

114. Columbus Blue Jackets

115. Carolina Hurricanes

116. Philadelphia Flyers

117. Washington Capitals

118. Colorado Avalanche

119. St. Louis Blues

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)

121. New York Islanders

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

123. Dallas Stars

124. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 5

125. Detroit Red Wings

126. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)

127. San Jose Sharks

128. Los Angeles Kings

129. Anaheim Ducks

130. New Jersey Devils

131. Buffalo Sabres

132. Minnesota Wild

133. Winnipeg Jets

134. New York Rangers

135. Nashville Predators

136. Montreal Canadiens (from FLA)

137. Florida Panthers (from TOR)

138. Edmonton Oilers

139. Pittsburgh Penguins

140. Carolina Hurricanes (from MTL)

141. Chicago Blackhawks

142. Arizona Coyotes

143. Calgary Flames

144. Vancouver Canucks

145. Columbus Blue Jackets

146. St. Louis Blues (from CAR)

147. Philadelphia Flyers

148. Washington Capitals

149. Colorado Avalanche

150. St. Louis Blues

151. Boston Bruins

152. New York Islanders

153. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

154. Dallas Stars

155. Ottawa Senators (from TB)

Round 6

156. Detroit Red Wings

157. Tampa Bay Lightning (from OTT)

158. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)

159. Los Angeles Kings

160. Anaheim Ducks

161. New Jersey Devils

162. Dallas Stars (from BUF via CAR via FLA)

163. Minnesota Wild

164. Winnipeg Jets

165. New York Rangers

166. Nashville Predators

167. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA)

168. Toronto Maple Leafs

169. Edmonton Oilers

170. Pittsburgh Penguins

171. Montreal Canadiens

172. Chicago Blackhawks

173. Arizona Coyotes

174. Calgary Flames

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Columbus Blue Jackets

177. Toronto Maple Leafs (from CAR)

178. Philadelphia Flyers

179. Washington Capitals

180. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL)

181. Ottawa Senators (from STL via EDM)

182. Boston Bruins

183. New York Islanders

184. Vegas Golden Knights

185. Dallas Stars

186. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

187. Detroit Red Wings

188. Montreal Canadiens (from OTT)

189. Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJ)

190. Los Angeles Kings

191. Vancouver Canucks (from ANA)

192. New Jersey Devils

193. Buffalo Sabres

194. Minnesota Wild

195. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via MIN)

196. New York Rangers

197. New York Rangers (from NSH)

198. Florida Panthers

199. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

200. Edmonton Oilers

201. San Jose Sharks (from PIT)

202. Philadelphia Flyers (from MTL)

203. St. Louis Blues (from CHI via MTL)

204. Arizona Coyotes

205. Calgary Flames

206. New York Rangers (from VAN)

207. Columbus Blue Jackets

208. Carolina Hurricanes

209. Philadelphia Flyers

210. San Jose Sharks (from WSH)

211. Colorado Avalanche

212. Toronto Maple Leafs (from STL)

213. Boston Bruins

214. New York Islanders

215. Vegas Golden Knights

216. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL)

217. Tampa Bay Lightning