The Patriots Are Eliminated, Now What?

Doug Moore of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit joined The Morning Line to talk about what to watch for during the NFL's Final two weeks for New England.

Doug also recaps New England's game against Miami in week 15, but he looks at what could happen in these last two weeks building toward 2021.

And he does issue a reminder about the number of players who opted out of playing this season and how that will impact next year's edition of the Patriots.

Listen to the conversation again here.

Getty Images