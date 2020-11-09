The Patriots Have A Roadmap To Respectability

The New England Patriots are in New Jersey to play the New York Jets for Monday Night football ( listen to the game on Maine's Sports Leader 92.9 The Ticket starting with the pregame show at 5:30pm), and the Pats will be playing without a number of players because of key injuries.

We previewed that game with Pat Lane of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit.

And while the Jets enter winless this season and a dreadful future with their talent, or lack of talent on the roster, Pat Lane believes there is a model the Patriots can use as a guideline to returning to success.

But would you believe where that model is located?

Pat talks about that and gives us a preview of the game as he joined The Morning Line.

The Morning Line Podcast