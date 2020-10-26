The Patriots Loss To SF Was Historic For Many Reasons

Brian Phillips of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit joined The Morning Line to discuss what happened in the Patriots/49ers game in week 7 of the NFL.

We asked Brian what exactly was the offense game plan or scheme put in place and what was supposed to happen.

We talked about that and the defense, and the receivers, and well all of the negatives from the biggest home loss in the Bill Belichick era.

And we tried to move forward by looking at the week 8 matchup with the Bills in Buffalo. The first place in the AFC East Buffalo Bills.

Some of the notes about the historic level of futility are listed below.

You can listen to our conversation with Brian here.

Getty Images

+ Patriots haven’t had a 3 game losing streak since 2002

+ The Patriots 16 offensive plays in the first half were their fewest in any half under Belichick and their fewest since 1997, the first year of Pete Carroll's coaching tenure in New England

+ Prior to this game The Patriots had lost by 20 or more points at home only three times under Belichick, with two of those losses coming in 2008 when Brady was out injured

+ Newton is the first Patriots player with no touchdown passes and multiple interceptions in back-to-back games since Drew Bledsoe in 1995.

+ Newton is the first Patriots player with no touchdown passes, at least three interceptions and fewer than 100 passing yards since Steve Grogan in 1983.

Other Positive Game Notes With Historical Implications

o Cam Newton threw an 11 yard pass to Jakobi Meyers in the 3rd quarter to reach the 30 Thousand career passing yard mark (#48 in NFL History)

o Newton is the first player in NFL history to pass for 30 thousand yards and rush for 5 thousand yards in his career

And a note just because it is interesting

* The Patriots have one passing touchdown and eight interceptions on passes to wide receivers this season