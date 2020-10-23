The Prodigal Son Returns To One Patriot Place

Jimmy Garappolo returns to the place his career began this weekend as he leads the San Francisco 49ers into Foxboro.

The man once thought of as Tom Brady's replacement has enjoyed moderate success during his tenure in San Francisco (yeah, I know, he almost won the Super Bowl last year), though the Patriots hope it's not a happy homecoming on Sunday for Jimmy G.

At 2-3 in the AFC East, the Pats need a win to snap a 2-game losing streak and boost their odds of making the playoffs, which currently sits at a 42% chance.

Chris Price of the Boston Globe joined The Drive on Friday to talk about the importance of the Week 7 match-up set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.