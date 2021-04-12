The Red Sox Are First In The AL East

The Red Sox struggled out of the gates scoring just 5 runs in their season opening series when the Baltimore Orioles swept Boston at Fenway Park.

The tables were turned this past weekend as the Bosox piled 27 runs on the board at Camden Yards and swept Baltimore in their home opening 3 game series.

That gives Boston 6 straight wins, and puts them in first place in the AL East with a 6-3 record, everyone else in the division is 4-5.

So what does that all mean? We talked with Matt Collins from Over The Monster about it in our Red Sox Monday segment.