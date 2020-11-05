The Sox Interviewed Cora, Is It Automatic He Returns To Manage

According to multiple reports the Boston Red Sox have a list of five candidates for their managerial opening, and one of those names is their former manager and the skipper who guided them to the 2018 World Series title, Alex Cora.

But Cora was also suspended for the 2020 season by Major League Baseball, and according to reports the decision makers of the Boston front office went to Puerto Rico to talk with Cora about the opening.

By the way, Boston is the last franchise with a managerial opening.

Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports and the Lingo Legends Podcast joined The Morning Line to discuss the finalists and he sees Cora as the only real option as manager.

According to the Boston Globe these are the five finalists for the opening

* Alex Cora

* Sam Fuld, Phillies player information coordinator

* Don Kelly, Pirates bench coach

* Carlos Mendoza, Yankees bench coach

* James Rowson, Marlins bench coach

There is no timeline provided by the franchise as to when they want to name a manager, and there were even reports the front office talked with a candidate Monday, no word on who that person was and if they are part of the reported five finalists or not.

Find out who Al Nahigian believes is the best choice for it, and likely the only choice.

There is one other person he might consider a dark horse, but one he feels is not a viable candidate at all (despite that person's connections to Tampa Bay and being a New England native).

You can listen to the interview again here from The Morning Line.

Getty Images