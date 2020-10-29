Thursday 10-29-20 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff, roll through all of the sports headlines and stories you need to know to get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.

The Patriots were back on the practice field yesterday getting ready for Sunday’s game with the Bills in Buffalo. N’Keal Harry did not practice because of his concussion.

The Houston Texans are off this week, but yesterday had to close their practice facility because o f a positive CV19 test.

The Wisconsin Badgers had their top two quarterbacks test positive for CV19, and now the team has 12 people related to the program with positive tests, 6 players and 6 coaches or staffers including their head coach Paul Chryst. Because of that the game between #9 Wisconsin and Nebraska was cancelled for this weekend.

Major League Baseball is going to start a full investigation in to what happened surrounding the positive CV19 test of Dodgers Third Baseman Justin Turner and his actions after being pulled from the game.

The World Series TV Ratings are in, and the numbers show this year was 32 percent lower than the previous all-time low for viewers.

The New England Revolution had a chance to secure an MLS Playoff Spot last night, but instead dropped a spot in the Eastern Conference standings after a 1-nothing loss to the NY Red Bulls last night.

Because of the pandemic and league wide shutdown the NBA lost more than a billion dollars in league revenue.

The Utah Jazz and their home arena are likely going to be sold to a 40 year old Jazz fan and Utah resident for 1.66 Billion Dollars according to reports.

We have those stories along with NASCAR notes and details on minor league hockey schedules.

Get all of the information you need to know to make sure you have all of your sports stories for this Thursday.