Maine Football Picked to Finish 13th in CAA

Maine Football Coach Jordan Stevens has a little bulletin board material to inspire his team as they begin official practices on Wednesday, July 31st as the Coastal Athletic Association released their preseason coach's poll.

CAA Coaches Preseason Poll via Maine Athletics Website

Maine was predicted to finish 13th.

You can head up to Alfond Stadium and watch the Black Bears practice as they get ready to open the season on August 30th.

Here's the preseason practice schedule

Maine Athletics

You can catch all the University of Maine Football games on 92.9 The Ticket with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on the call. The 2 will begin their 28th season broadcasting UMaine Football.

Here's the full 2024 schedule.

Saturday, August 31 - vs, Colgate University 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7 - at Montana State University 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 - vs. Monmouth University 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 - at Merrimack College 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 - at University at Albany 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 - at University of Delaware 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 - vs. Villanova University 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 - at University of Rhode Island 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 - at University of Oklahoma 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 - vs. Bryant University 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 - at Elon University 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 - vs. University of New Hampshire 1 p.m.