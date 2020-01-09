TICKET TV: Portland Bulldogs vs. Bangor Rams on Basketball Night [WATCH]

The Portland Bulldogs visit the Bangor Rams on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

The girls and boys game is the latest installment of Basketball Night on Ticket TV, a presentation of Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

Tip off for the girls game is 5 p.m. The boys game is at 7 p.m.

The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, is proud to bring you coverage of high school sports throughout eastern Maine. We also tell the stories of the student-athletes that compete, and we invite you to nominate a student-athlete for our High School Athlete of the Week.

Here's our winter sports schedule on Ticket TV:

