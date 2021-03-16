Tracking Bill Belichick’s Spending Spree

After spending over $200-million in contracts on Monday, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots wasted no time on day No. 2 of the NFL's "legal tampering period" and signed former-Chargers TE Hunter Henry to a 3-year/$37.5-million deal with $25-million guaranteed.

The Patriots now own the league's third and fourth highest paid tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Henry, respectively, after signing Smith to a $50-million deal yesterday.

Here's the full list of Bill's moves in recent days: (this article will be updated as needed)

Free Agents -

3/16: signed TE Hunter Henry (3yr/$37.5mil, $25mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed EDGE Matthew Judon (4yr/$56mil, $32mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed TE Jonnu Smith (4yr/$50mil, $31.25mil guaranteed)

3/15: re-signed DE Deatrich Wise (4yr/$30mil, $10mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed DB Jalen Mills (4yr/$24mil, $9mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed WR Nelson Agholor (2yr/$22mil. guaranteed unknown)

3/15: signed DT Davon Godchaux (2yr/$16mil, $9mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed WR Kendrick Bourne (3yr/$15mil, $5.25mil guaranteed)

3/15: signed DE Henry Anderson (2yr/$7mil, guaranteed unknown)

3/12: re-signed QB Cam Newton (1yr/up to $13.6mil, $5.6-6.6mil base salary)

Trades -

3/14: traded Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans, teams will swap 4th, 5th and 6th round draft picks in next month's NFL Draft (saved the team roughly $7mil in cap space)

3/9: traded a 2022 5th round pick for Trent Brown and a '22 7th round pick (re-worked Brown's contract to 1yr/$11mil with a base salary expected to be roughly $5-6mil)

In total, it works out to the acquisition of 11 potential starters, almost $250-million in contracts and more than $120-million in guaranteed money.