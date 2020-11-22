Tristan Thompson to Join Celtics

Tristan Thompson agreed on a two-year, $19 million contract to join the Celtics - ending his nine-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP.

Thompson averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in his nine seasons, a stint that obviously included playing a key part of helping Cleveland win its lone NBA championship in 2016.

He leaves as the Cavaliers' No. 3 career rebounder and played in 447 consecutive games from 2012 through 2017.

