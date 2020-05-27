Truth Or Throck For May 27

This week on Truth or Throck Logan from Old Town tackled the topic of Tom Brady and his level of competitiveness.

Tim Throckmorton offered up three stories about TB12 and how he will go to any and all heights to find a way to win.

It ranges from his time on a golf course, to some high school hazing in California, and playing a dice game against Wes Welker while cruising at 30 thousand feet for 300 bucks.

Can you figure out which story is made up by Throck?

We also talk a little about playing hockey in the driveway.