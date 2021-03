Tim Throckmorton goes full baseball, and full stat geek to get familiar with a trio of new Red Sox players.

Can you figure out which story about Franchy Cordero, Marwin Gonzalez or Garrett Whitlock is made up by Throck and isn't based in reality?

You may need to know things like launch angle, and rule 5 draft or the benefits of the Astros sign signaling scandal to determine which is true and which is fabricated by Throck.