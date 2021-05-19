Truth Or Throck – Montreal Ruining Boston’s Playoffs

There is a long storied rivalry between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens, and those deep rooted feelings are locked in to playoff battles.

Tim Throckmorton recounts three playoff series between the B's and Habs, and times Montreal ripped the hearts out of Bruins fans.

But only two of them actually happened. Can you figure out which one is made up by Throck?

Was it 1971, 1987 or 1990?

Those are the years we are looking at, you have to figure out which ones are true and which one is Throck.

Getty Images