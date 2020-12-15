Tuesday Morning 12-15-20 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Kevin and Jeff go through the local, regional, and national sports headlines for you to get your day started on the right foot so you are caught up on everything going on.

After their first two games of the year, and first week back on the court the UMaine women’s basketball team has the America East Conference player of the week. Blanca Millan averaged 21 points, 10 and a half rebounds and 2 steals a game in the Black Bears two wins last week.

The Boston Celtics open up the NBA preseason tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers, which starts at 7:30 here on the Ticket.

The Boston Red Sox signed 28 year old Hunter Renfroe away from Tampa Bay with a one year contract yesterday worth 3.1 million dollars.

The Monday Night Football game between two division rivals both battling for a playoff spot did not disappoint, and it resulted in a wild finish last night as Baltimore beat Cleveland 47-42.

The Georgia – Vanderbilt game was postponed December 5th and was scheduled to be made up this weekend, but for the second time, the Commodores will not have enough scholarship players to field a team so the game is off and called a “No Contest”

The Pac-12 championship game is Friday and it was supposed to be unbeaten USC against Washington, but the Huskies do not have enough scholarship players to meet the leagues minimum requirements to play the game.

