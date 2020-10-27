Tuesday Morning Headlines and Highlights 10-27-20

We cover all the news and notes that a sports fan needs to know, get all of your information on The Morning Line with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

UMaine Men’s Basketball player Nedja Prijovic is giving up his final year of eligibility to return home to Serbia and begin his professional career.

Game 6 of the World Series is tonight in Texas after an off-day Monday. The Dodgers lead Tampa Bay 3-games-to-2. First pitch tonight is 8:08 with Blake Snell against Tony Gonsolin in a rematch of the game 2 starting pitchers.

In Monday Night Football the LA Rams beat Chicago 24-10, both teams are now 5-2.

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera had his final cancer treatment yesterday.

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Junior has a torn ACL in his left knee and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The State of New Mexico still is not at their pre-determined COVID numbers for gatherings and events and because of those public health orders the University of New Mexico can not host their home football game Saturday.

The only winner at the NASCAR event in Texas yesterday was Mother Nature as no more laps were completed and the event sat idle for another day because of inclement weather.

