Two Days Before The Patriots Preseason Begins

New England has dealt with some injuries during training camp to a couple of players who are expected to play a big role this season.

One of them will not take the field in 2021, the other left practice this past weekend.

We talk about that and what you should be paying attention to as New England opens the preseason Thursday against Washington.

Brian Phillips goes over what has been good and what we should expect through the Patriots training camp.

You can listen to it all again here.