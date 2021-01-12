Two Days From The Bruins Season Opener

Boston opens the 2021 NHL season in New Jersey against the Devils Thursday at 7pm, a game you can hear live on 92.9 The Ticket starting with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Fans don't know a lot about what to expect this season because there hasn't been a preseason schedule, and very limited details about how practices and scrimmages are going.

The roster changes are known, and the fact David Pastrnak is out until February is also known, but what should we expect for the start of the season.

We talked about that with Adam Denhard of SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah to get an idea of what the base line of expectations should be.

Getty Images