Two Days In To The Patriots Minicamp What You Need To Know

This is a mandatory minicamp happening for the New England Patriots at Gillette.

Mike D'Abate lets us know this is more about learning than competing for roster spots or depth chart movement. However, there are some things that are worth watching.

We talk about that and what Mike has seen so far, and of course with Stephon Gilmore sitting out and looking for a new contract we have to mention how that may impact both his game and the Patriots too.

