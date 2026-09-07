University of Maine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper for the weekly Maine Soccer Coach's Show on Monday morning, September 7th with Coach Atherly having just come from his team's Labor Day practice.

Coach Atherly talked about the big 2-1 win over Army on Thursday, September 3rd and looked ahead to the games at Providence on Thursday, September 10th and then at Holy Cross on September 13th.

Check out this week's Coach's Show

Get our free mobile app