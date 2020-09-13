Vázquez, Arroyo HR, Last-Place Bosox Beat 1st-place Rays 6-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the last-place Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory.

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Martín Pérez gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.

Kevan Smith hit a home run for the Rays, who have lost four of six.

Tampa Bay completed the season series 7-3 against the Red Sox. The Rays have won 14 of the last 18 games between the teams.