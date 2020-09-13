Vázquez, Arroyo HR, Last-Place Bosox Beat 1st-place Rays 6-3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the last-place Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory.
Martín Pérez gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth to get his sixth save.
Kevan Smith hit a home run for the Rays, who have lost four of six.
Tampa Bay completed the season series 7-3 against the Red Sox. The Rays have won 14 of the last 18 games between the teams.